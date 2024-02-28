EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of EOG opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

