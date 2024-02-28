Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Five9, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Five9 in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five9’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 0.90. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

