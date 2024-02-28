Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rayonier Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rayonier in a report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

RYN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $33.70 on Monday. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

