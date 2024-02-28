Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bel Fuse Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bel Fuse in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BELFB. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.51. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.