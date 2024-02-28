Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

