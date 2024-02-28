Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,204,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,967. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $287.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.79. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,850,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 429.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,567 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

