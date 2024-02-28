Euler Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $688,738.99 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00009594 BTC on popular exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $96.95 million and $688,738.99 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

