Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $6.17. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eventbrite shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 1,635,281 shares changing hands.
EB has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $583.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.60.
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
