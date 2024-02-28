Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $6.17. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eventbrite shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 1,635,281 shares changing hands.

EB has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Eventbrite Trading Down 30.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Eventbrite by 217.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $583.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.60.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

