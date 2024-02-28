Evercore ISI Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $17.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

RVLV stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 3,699,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,626. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 2.06. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

