Everdome Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.24 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $603,655.53 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

