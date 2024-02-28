Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage updated its FY24 guidance to $7.85-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.150 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.7 %

EXR traded down $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $136.45. The company had a trading volume of 647,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.18. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

