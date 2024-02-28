FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.200-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.0 million-$85.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.4 million. FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.20)-$0.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FARO opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.43. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 179.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.