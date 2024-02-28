Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNMA stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.