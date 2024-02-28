Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of FNMA stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
