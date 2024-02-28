FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $97,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $796,042,000 after buying an additional 360,680 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.51. The stock had a trading volume of 135,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.55. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

