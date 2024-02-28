Fernbridge Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102,527 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after buying an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.41 and its 200 day moving average is $252.56. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $285.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

