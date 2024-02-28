Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.66

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.66 and last traded at $64.66, with a volume of 3970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $881.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131,386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 77,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 213,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.