Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Shares of FIS opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 335,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

