Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Earnings Results

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-$0.97 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.66-$4.76 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $138,028,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,469,000 after buying an additional 2,222,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.