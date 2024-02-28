Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

