Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-$0.97 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.66-$4.76 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $68.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.