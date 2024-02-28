Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.430-$2.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.66-$4.76 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. 750,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $68.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.56.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

