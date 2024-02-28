First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.07. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 22.94%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

