First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. First Solar updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $4.56 on Wednesday, reaching $149.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,816. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.31.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.48.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 305 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

