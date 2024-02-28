First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. First Solar also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS.

First Solar Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of FSLR traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,440. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.59.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

