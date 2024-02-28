First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $269.00 at Oppenheimer

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $268.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.59.

First Solar Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at First Solar

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $144.99 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

