First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $144.99, but opened at $153.95. First Solar shares last traded at $152.32, with a volume of 939,916 shares.

The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.59.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,515,000 after buying an additional 111,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

