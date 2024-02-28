Flight Deck Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000. Pinterest accounts for about 3.8% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,672. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PINS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. 2,454,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,002,443. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.