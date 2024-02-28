Flight Deck Capital LP Has $7.63 Million Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Flight Deck Capital LP decreased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,831,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,543,022 shares during the period. Clear Channel Outdoor makes up 9.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 6.2 %

CCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. 628,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,018. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

