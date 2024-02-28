Flight Deck Capital LP Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. Datadog makes up approximately 5.9% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 48.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 79.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 952,537 shares of company stock worth $116,173,917. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 0.5 %

DDOG stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.66. The stock had a trading volume of 819,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,689. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,091.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

