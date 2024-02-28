Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,998 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.12% of Flowserve worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Mizuho upped their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

