Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 10.8%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 841,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,540,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

FLNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Siemens AG bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $681,508,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,124,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

