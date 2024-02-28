Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

FLNC stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 724.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.