Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Flywire updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW stock traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,066. Flywire has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

