Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 1,957,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. Flywire has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flywire by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 54,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Flywire by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,130 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

