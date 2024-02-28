Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Position Cut by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP lessened its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for approximately 7.9% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE FMX traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.63. 419,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,690. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $143.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

