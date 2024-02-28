FREYR Battery (FREY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FREY stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.90 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

