FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of FSCO stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%.
Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
