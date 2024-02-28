FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

About FS Credit Opportunities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 28.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $231,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 29.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 26.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

