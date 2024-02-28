FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 28.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $231,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 29.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 26.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

