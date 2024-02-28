FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 940,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,979. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,351,000 after purchasing an additional 328,042 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,935,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

