FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Rating Reiterated by Hovde Group

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Hovde Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

FSK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE FSK opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

