FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Down 4.1%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.15 and last traded at $55.51. 267,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 754,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.95.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 281.26%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

