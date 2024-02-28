Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 235,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,777. The stock has a market cap of $666.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.