Fusionist 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $122.57 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for about $10.85 or 0.00017793 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $238.46 million and $122.57 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 11.93958803 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $126,221,342.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

