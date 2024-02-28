FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Raised by HC Wainwright

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.70). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

TARS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $136,270.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $136,270.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,784 shares in the company, valued at $436,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,156. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,784.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 237,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $7,093,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

