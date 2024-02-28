FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Hooker Furnishings Co. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

