FY2024 EPS Estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

