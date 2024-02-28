FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

EGO stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $13.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 682.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

