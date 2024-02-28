FY2024 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NPI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.21.

NPI stock opened at C$23.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$34.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

