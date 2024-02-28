FY2024 EPS Estimates for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Cut by DA Davidson

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Photronics in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $27.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,419,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,720,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,449,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,963,000 after acquiring an additional 128,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,613,000 after buying an additional 379,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

