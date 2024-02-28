FY2024 EPS Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Raised by Analyst

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of TH opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.18. Theratechnologies has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$96.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

