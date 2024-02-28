FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

PINE stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $209.61 million, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 578.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650,088 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 169,341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 149,482 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 123,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.